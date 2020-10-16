Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:35 a.m. Thursday on Younger Road, less than two miles southwest of Bronaugh in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, John D. Howell, 53, of Nevada, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries, the state patrol said. A passenger, Jeremy T. Boyd, 41, also of Nevada, was taken by private vehicle to an unspecified hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol said their westbound pickup truck crashed at a T-intersection.
• A Neosho woman sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday on Route NN, three miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
McKeala R. Warren, 25, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the state patrol said.
She was driving a southbound car that ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
