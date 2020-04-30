A Neosho teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday on Route B, 8 miles west of Goodman in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 16-year-old girl was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a westbound pickup truck driven by Sarah E. Phillips, 17, of Goodman, that ran off the road and struck a driveway, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:22 p.m. Wednesday on Route DD a little more than 3 miles west of Seligman in Barry County, the state patrol said.
James F. Passmore, 66, of Garfield, Arkansas, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck an embankment and several trees, the patrol said.
• A woman from Diamond was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 4:52 p.m. Wednesday on Apple Road, 2 miles east of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Chelsea M. Lewis, 29, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving an eastbound motorcycle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
