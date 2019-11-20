A Joplin man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile north of Racine in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Robert M. Hardcastle, 27, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
Hardcastle was driving an eastbound GMC Sierra pickup truck that ran off the road and overturned, throwing him from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Marionville man suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 6 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 174, 5 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Tyler J. Epperson, 31, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield.
He was driving a westbound pickup truck that collided with a northbound semitruck driven by Nathan Caldwell, 47, of Indianapolis, when Caldwell pulled into his path, the patrol said.
• A 70-year-old Joplin man suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Fir Road, a mile west of Carl Junction in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Freddie H. Adolph was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Adolph was driving a westbound Honda Odyssey that was struck by an object that flew off the towed unit of an eastbound truck driven by Ricky L. Patrum, 37, of Joplin, the patrol said.
