A Neosho teen was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday on Route K, a mile east of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Taylor J. Burns, 17, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound vehicle that overturned when he lost control of it on the ice-covered roadway, the patrol said.
• Two Wisconsin residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:38 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, about 15 miles north of Nevada in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Driver Samantha Nelson, 32, and her passenger, a 12-year-old girl, both of Mondovi, Wisconsin, were taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
Their southbound vehicle ran off the road on a curve and struck a guardrail, the patrol said.
