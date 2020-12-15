A Harrisonville man was injured in an all-terrain-vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday on Jaguar Road, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gary L. Tavis, 41, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
He was riding a westbound ATV at a high speed when he was thrown from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• Two Neosho residents escaped with minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash at 9:37 p.m. Sunday on Quince Road, a mile south of Seneca in Newton County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Niccara L. Varela, 30, and her passenger, a baby girl, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
Their car was westbound when it ran off the road through a fence and vaulted into a pond, where it became submerged, the patrol said.
