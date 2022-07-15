A Carthage woman sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 9 a.m. Friday on Interstate 49 near city limits on Carthage's south side, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Tristen J. McLanahan, 28, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin, the state patrol said.
She was driving a northbound Mazda S that ran into a northbound Mack truck driven by Dalton H. Buchanan, 22, of Seymour, the patrol said.
• A man from Anderson suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 9:09 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 59, a half-mile north of Goodman in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
William E. McElley, 79, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the patrol said.
He was driving a northbound pickup truck that was struck in the rear by a Buick Enclave driven by Chelsea Hernandez, 28, of Goodman, causing McElley's truck to run off the road and overturn, the patrol said.
• A 66-year-old Anderson man sustained minor injuries in a motorcycle accident at 8:15 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 76, 4 miles west of Anderson in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Alan E. Beacer was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West, the patrol said.
Beaver lost control of the northbound motorcycle he was riding and the bike overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.