A man from Lampe was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile east of Golden in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christopher B. Haselton, 33, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
Haselton was driving an eastbound van that ran off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
• Two Joplin residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday on Lone Elm Road, a half-mile southwest of Airport Drive in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Chase A. Bolin, 26, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, and Kylie R. Howerton, 22, was taken to a hospital not specified in a state patrol report. Injuries to both were described as moderate.
They were passengers in a northbound car driven by Joseph F. Maaden, 22, of Joplin, that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
