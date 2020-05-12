A Rolla man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:08 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 39 at Route WW in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
William W. Chapman, 60, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
Chapman was driving a northbound car that ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Pittsburg, Kansas, resident was injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 1:13 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49 at Carthage in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Brandon L. Spear, 29, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Spear was driving a northbound vehicle that crossed the median of the interstate, striking a guardrail before overturning in the southbound lanes and hitting another guardrail and the trailer of a southbound semitruck driven by Howard D. Jones, 56, of Kansas City, the patrol said.
• A Joplin teen was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 3:40 p.m. Monday on Loop 49, about 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Richard A. Jordan, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Jordan was attempting to cross Loop 49 when his eastbound car collided with a southbound pickup truck driven by Travis Creswell, 50, of Joplin, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.