Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:22 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 39, a mile south of Aurora in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Steven M. Earls, 35, of Republic, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. Linda J. Arnold, 68, of Shell Knob, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with moderate injuries.
Arnold's northbound vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with Earls' southbound vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Webb City boy was injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident at 9:30 a.m. Friday on Northwest 10th Road, 5 miles northwest of Lamar in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Graham M. Davis, 7, was flown by medical helicopter to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
He was a passenger on an ATV operated by Laureyn C. Davis, 9, of Webb City, that was traveling through a field when it struck a bump and overturned, the patrol said.
