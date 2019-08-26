A Carthage man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle wreck at 10:03 a.m. Monday on County Road 90, 4 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Randy G. Griffith, 32, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
He was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road on a curve, struck a tree and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Fairview woman suffered moderate injuries in a motorcycle crash at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on Raccoon Road, 2 miles west of Stella in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Kelsey D. Millikin, 22, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
She was a passenger on a motorcycle operated by Trey J. Millikin, 20, of Granby, that crashed, throwing both of them from the bike, the patrol said.
• A Sarcoxie teen suffered minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. Monday on Shetland Road, 7 miles east of Diamond in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Haley J. Larson, 18, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
