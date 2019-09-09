A Webb City woman and an Arkansas woman were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8:12 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 71 at Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Melissa L. Burns, 23, of Webb City, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. The other driver, Julia A. Rose, 70, of Bella Vista, Arkansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas. Their injuries were described as moderate.
Burns was driving a southbound car that collided with Rose's eastbound car when Rose failed to stop at a flashing red light, the patrol said.
• A Monett man was injured in a motorcycle wreck at 5:30 a.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 60, a quarter-mile west of Monett in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Jimmy Bricker, 21, was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with moderate injuries.
He was riding a westbound motorcycle that ran off the right side of the road before returning to the roadway and overturning, the patrol said.
