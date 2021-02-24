A Nevada, Missouri, woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 54, a mile west of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sylvia D. Matson, 31, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
She was driving a westbound car and had stopped to make a left turn when a semitruck operated by Dax T. Wilson, 49, of Jasper, who was behind her in the westbound passing lane struck a westbound car driven by Stephanie A. Ayers, 47, of Sheldon, when Ayers attempted to make a left turn from the driving lane and entered the passing lane in front of the semitruck. The truck struck Ayers' vehicle and then Matson's car, the patrol said.
• A Lamar man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49, about 2 miles south of Sheldon in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jerry L. Rowell, 51, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center in Nevada with moderate injuries.
Rowell was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road on a curve and struck a ditch before crashing into a tree, the patrol said.
• A Texas man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:35 p.m. Monday on Interstate 44, about 2 miles west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Jeffrey S. Twitty, 45, of Rowlett, Texas, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Twitty was driving a westbound car that ran off the road, struck a guardrail and overturned, the patrol said.
