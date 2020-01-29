A Verona man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday on Farm Road 2240, about 2 miles south of Verona in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Leo L. Russell, 21, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora with minor injuries.
Russell was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned when he swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, the patrol said.
• A Hughesville woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash at 7:35 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, about 5 miles south of Nevada in Vernon County, according to the state patrol.
Barbara L. Simmons, 60, was taken by ambulance to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that slid into the path of a northbound semitruck driven by Roger D. Lee, 57, of Golden City, the patrol said.
• A Carthage teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on Locust Road, about 3 miles northeast of Carthage, according to the patrol.
Emma E. Bollinger, 17, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that ran off the roadway into a ditch and field when the vehicle began hydroplaning on wet pavement, the patrol said.
