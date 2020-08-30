A Carthage man was injured in a two-vehicle accident about 5 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 44 about 5 miles southeast of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
David C. Mills, 50, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
According to the state patrol, another eastbound vehicle driven by Tristan T. Crowder, 22, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, hit the rear of the Mills vehicle, and it ran off the road and hit a guardrail.
• A truck driver from Wichita, Kansas, was injured about 9:40 a.m. Saturday when his rig was blown over on Interstate 49 at Lamar in Barton County, according to the state patrol.
Dorian L. Scales, 30, was taken to the hospital in Lamar with moderate injuries.
The patrol reported that strong winds of a thunderstorm blew over the southbound truck rig.
• A Rogers, Arkansas, man was injured at 9:25 p.m. Saturday in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 49 at Jasper in Jasper County, according to the patrol.
James A. Harris, 66, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the southbound Harris motorcycle overturned when he stopped in traffic.
