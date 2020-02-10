A Carl Junction woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:43 p.m. Monday on Joplin Street, just south of Carl Junction city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Susan L. Hubbard, 49, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car that ran off the right side of the road and struck a sign before running off the left side, hitting a culvert and overturning, the patrol said.
• A Diamond man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:40 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 59, about 2 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
David N. Miller, 43, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
Miller was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran into the rear of a semitruck and trailer driven by Charles R. Jacobs, 56, of Carthage, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 3:45 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Jacob R. Davis, 19, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Davis was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road, struck a culvert and overturned, the patrol said.
