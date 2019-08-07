A Granby man suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 1:53 p.m. Wednesday on Tiger Road, less than a half-mile north of Cherry Road in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Austin C. Powell, 21, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin.
He was driving a southbound pickup truck that rolled onto its top when he lost control of the vehicle and overcompensated in correcting its direction, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle collision at 12:01 p.m. Wednesday on Kodiak Road at May Road near Neosho, the patrol said.
Stephanie A. McCaffrey, 36, was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital.
She was driving a northbound mail truck and was attempting to turn left on May Road when a car driven by Carson L. Greene, 19, of Joplin, struck her mail truck on the side while trying to pass, the patrol said.
• A Stella woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday on Raccoon Road, about 3 miles west of Stella in Newton County, the patrol said.
Sylvia D. Garnett, 27, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital after the accident.
She was driving a northbound Chevrolet HHR that collided nearly head-on with a southbound pickup truck driven by Joseph J. Armstrong, 17, of Neosho, as the two vehicles met on a blind curve, the patrol said.
