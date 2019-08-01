A 1-year-old child from Aurora was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60, less than 5 miles west of Monett in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jaxson Hollister was taken to Cox Monett Hospital with serious injuries.
He was a passenger in an eastbound vehicle driven by Carmen M. Hollister, 25, of Aurora, that struck a dog that stepped into the vehicle's path, the patrol said.
• A Verona man was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60, about 7 miles east of Granby in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Marcus J. Jellison, 95, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with moderate injuries.
He was driving an eastbound vehicle and slowing to make a left turn when the driver of the vehicle behind him, Janet L. Dreher, 62, of Iola, Kansas, swerved to the right to avoid hitting him and struck a semitruck and trailer that was parked on the shoulder of the road. Dreher's vehicle struck Jellison's vehicle after hitting the semitruck, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 66, a mile west of Joplin, according to the state patrol.
Lisa A. Fancher, 51, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that collided with a southbound car driven by Asenath J. Arzet, 16, of Joplin, when Arzet pulled into Fancher's path, the patrol said.
