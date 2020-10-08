A 36-year-old man from Goodman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:50 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 49 at the junction with U.S. Highway 60 at Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Joshua M. Carlin was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound cement truck that overturned when he took a turn too quickly, causing the truck's load to shift, the patrol said.
• Two children were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:10 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 37, north of Missouri Highway 90 in Washburn in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
The two girls from Washburn, ages 4 and 6, were taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville with minor injuries.
They were passengers in a northbound van driven by Vanchai Vue, 34, of Washburn, that was struck in the rear by a car driven by Ashley D. Stanley, 40, of Cassville, as Vue was making a right turn, the patrol said.
