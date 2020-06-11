A Webb City woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Lime Kiln Road, 4 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sarah E. Kerr, 41, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
She was riding a southbound scooter that collided with a northbound car driven by Kyle W. Daniels, 36, of Neosho, when Daniels made a left turn in front of her, the patrol said.
• Two people were injured in a three-vehicle wreck at 8:10 a.m. Thursday on Outer Road at Lamar Heights in Barton County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Sharon K. Robbins, 44, of Webb City, was flown by medical helicopter to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries, the patrol said. A second driver, Pamela C. Forst, 54, of Jerico Springs, was taken by ambulance to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
Robbins was driving a northbound car that crossed the centerline and struck both a southbound car driven by Kristin L. Pugh, 58, of Lamar, and Forst's southbound pickup truck, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.