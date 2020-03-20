A Carthage man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:15 a.m. Thursday on Route NN, 5 miles south of Golden City in Jasper County, accordin to the Missouri State Hghway Patrol.
Charles A. Tullis, 36, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
Tullis was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road and overturned as the vehicle ran into some water on the roadway, the patrol said.
• Neosho woman was injured in a three-vehicle accident at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60, about 2 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Shannon R. Christal, 51, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Christal was driving a westbound vehicle that was struck in the rear by a semitruck driven by Shiping Hu, 58. of Baldwin Park, California, the patrol said. The collision forced Christal's vehicle into oncoming traffic where it struck an eastbound semitruck driven by Jonathan Acosta, 28, of Laredo, Texas, the patrol said.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Route VV, 3 miles east of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Gladis M. Tevalan, 28, was taken to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car that collided with a northbound van driven by Larry L. Still, 63, of Carthage, when Tevalan failed to stop for a stop sign, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.