An Anderson woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:05 a.m. Wednesday on Cedar Road, a half-mile east of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Alicia V. Smith, 30, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving an eastbound pickup truck that slid off the road and struck a utility pole when she lost control of the vehicle on wet pavement, the patrol said.
• Two Seneca residents were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 3 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Olen L. Smith, 75, and his passenger, Nicholas D. Smith, 50, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin. The older Smith's injuries were listed as moderate, the younger man's as minor.
Their southbound car was stopped in traffic when a southbound truck driven by Perry Kaieler, 31, of Texarkana, Arkansas, ran into their car from behind, the patrol said.
