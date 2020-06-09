An Anderson woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 59, just north of Ginger Blue in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Sandra K. Sherwood, 65, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that ran off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
• A Walker teen was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7 a.m. Tuesday on Route M, about 5 miles west of Schell City in Vernon County, the state patrol said.
Caleb D. Ijams, 17, was taken to Nevada Regional Medical Center in Nevada with minor injuries.
Ijams was driving a southbound car that slid into a ditch when he ran into some water on the roadway, the patrol said.
• A Springfield woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 4:50 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 44, about 5 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Metthea D. Jones, 28, was taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries.
She was driving an eastbound car and attempting to change lanes when she struck another vehicle, the patrol said. The driver of the other vehicle was not identified in the patrol's report.
