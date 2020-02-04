Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10 p.m. Monday on Interstate 44, about 5 miles east of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Matthew D. Henderson, 40, of West Leisenring, Pennsylvania, and his passenger, Chebonne J. Lindsey, 43, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, were taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with minor injuries.
Their eastbound car was struck in the rear by an unknown eastbound vehicle, causing their vehicle to run off the roadway into the median. The other driver left the scene without stopping, the patrol said.
• A Carterville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:50 p.m. Monday on Jaguar Road, a mile south of Joplin in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Dylan Cook, 21, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was a passenger in a southbound car driven by Bridger L. Heman, 17, of Webb City, that ran off the road and struck a utility pole, the patrol said.
