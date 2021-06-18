Two people were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:44 p.m. Thursday on Splitlog Road, 2 miles west of Goodman in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A 16-year-old girl from Goodman was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries. She was passenger in the vehicle driven by Lottienda R. Payton, 19, of Neosho, who sustained minor injuries not requiring treatment.
Their southbound car ran off the road, and struck a fence and several trees, the patrol said.
• An Oklahoma man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:03 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 49, about 4 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Wayne H. Walsh, 58, of Quapaw, Oklahoma, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
He was driving a northbound cargo van that ran off the road, and struck a mile marker sign and an embankment, and overturned, the patrol said.
