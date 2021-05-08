An Illinois man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 4 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 44, about 3 miles west of Halltown in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Eduardo Velazquez, 27, of Palatine, Illinois, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
He was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran into the rear of a semitruck's trailer before running off the road and hitting a tree, the patrol said.
• A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 3:17 p.m. Thursday on Duquesne Road south of Joplin city limits, according to the state patrol.
Ladarius C. Johnson, 26, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Johnson was driving a southbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Business Loop 49, about 2 miles south of Joplin in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Edith Toney, 73, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a southbound vehicle driven by John E. Blasingame, 73, of Neosho, that ran into the rear of a southbound vehicle driven by Mark A. Hughston, 26, of Joplin, as Hughston slowed to make a left turn, the patrol said.
