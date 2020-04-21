Two Lamar residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 1:35 p.m. Monday on Southeast 30th Road, less than 2 miles southeast of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Jessica J. Smith, 26, was taken by ambulance to Cox Barton County hospital in Lamar. The other driver, Jesse D. Irwin, 56, was taken to the same hospital by private vehicle. Their injuries were described as minor.
Smith was driving an eastbound pickup truck that collided with Irwin's northbound vehicle when she failed to yield the right of way at a four-way stop, the patrol said.
• A Galena, Kansas, teenager was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:18 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 66, about 5 miles west of Joplin in Jasper County, according to the state patrol.
Carlos O. Fierro, 17, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a culvert, the patrol said.
