A Marionville man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 5:45 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 60, a mile south of Pierce City in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christopher J. Bieberitz, 26, was taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora with serious injuries.
Bieberitz was driving a westbound car that ran off the road, striking a fence and a tree, the patrol said.
• Two Arkansas residents were injured in a motorcycle crash at 1:30 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 90, about 6 miles east of Jane in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
The driver, Bradley A. Prince, 22, of Little Rock, Arkansas, and his passenger, Laci M. Shuffield, 24, of Malvern, Arkansas, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
Their westbound motorcycle overturned when Prince attempted to stop for a turning vehicle, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.