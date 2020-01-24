Two Sarcoxie residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 8 a.m. Friday on Interstate 44, about 2 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Adrianna N. Swayne, 18, and her passenger, Chason R. Brookshire, 21, were taken to Cox Urgent Care Clinic in Springfield with minor injuries.
Their eastbound car was struck in the rear by an eastbound semitruck driven by Joshua G. Schmidt, 38, of Diamond, causing their car to run off the road and strike a median cable, the patrol said.
• An Arkansas man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 1:25 a.m. Friday on Route H, 2 miles west of Pineville in McDonald County, according to the patrol.
Carl A. Buckner, 18, of Bentonville, Arkansas, sought medical treatment on his own for minor injuries.
Buckner was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
