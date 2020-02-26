An Anderson man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 49, a few feet west of Neosho city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Daniel E. Carver, 56, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Carver was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the road and overturned down a steep embankment when he lost control of the vehicle on an icy bridge, the patrol said.
• A 28-year-old man from Anderson was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 76, just west of Anderson city limits, the state patrol said.
Timothy L. Coble, 28, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
He was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a fence and a tree.
• A Mount Vernon man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on County Road 1115, about 2 miles north of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Cayden R. Heisner, 20, was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries.
He was driving a southbound pickup up truck that ran off the road and struck a sign, a tree and a fence, the patrol said.
