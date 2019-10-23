A Sheldon man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on Route B, about 2 miles east of Sheldon in Vernon County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James K. Duffey, 50, was taken to the Nevada Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Duffey was driving a westbound Chevrolet Suburban that ran off the road and struck an embankment, the patrol said.
• Two Oklahoma residents were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday on Blecha Road, about a half-mile north of Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
A passenger in the car, M. Rodriguez-Chacou, 19, of Grove, Oklahoma, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries. The driver, Felipe Rodriguez, 42, also of Grove, was taken to Integris Hospital in Grove with minor injuries.
Their northbound car ran off the road and struck a tree, the patrol said.
