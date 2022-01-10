A Joplin woman was injured a single-vehicle wreck at 5:15 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 249, just north of Duenweg city limits, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Athena M. Sewins, 42, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a northbound pickup truck that ran off the left side of the road, crossed the southbound lanes and struck a fence, the patrol said.
• A truck driver from New York was injured in a fiery crash involving four semitrucks at 7:45 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 44, about 2 miles west of Joplin in Newton County, according to the Missouri patrol.
Jamshid Shomirzhayev, 31, of Brooklyn in New York City, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Shomirzhayev was driving an eastbound semitruck that ran into the rear of another semitruck driven by Ali Shakirov, 26, of Chicago, before striking the rear of a third semitruck operated by Marufdzhon M. Kholmuratov, 31, of New York City, the patrol said.
Kholmuratov's truck then struck the rear of a fourth semitruck driven by Ahmed B. Dara, 31, of Kansas City, and overturned, with Shomirzhayev's rig catching on fire in the aftermath, the patrol said.
• A Neosho man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:35 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 175, about 3 miles north of Neosho in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Ryan E. Paxtor, 21, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
Paxtor was driving a southbound car that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
