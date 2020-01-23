Two Shell Knob residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 76, about 8 miles east of Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the vehicle, Rebecca A. Boyd, 39, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. Her passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol said their westbound vehicle slid off the left side of the road and struck a tree.
• A Racine teen sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on Missouri Highway 86 at the junction with Route NN in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Richard C. Stotts, 17, was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the accident and released.
Stotts was driving a westbound pickup truck that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
