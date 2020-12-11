A Seneca woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 10:40 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 86, a mile south of Redings Mill in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Allana K. Pinho, 76, was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Urgent Care with minor injuries.
The patrol said Pinho's northbound vehicle slid across the road and hit a ditch.
• A Neosho woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:25 a.m. Friday on Route HH east of Moore Haven Lane, a mile southeast of Neosho in Newton County, the highway patrol reported.
Heather D. Rebold, 35, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Rebold's eastbound vehicle ran off the road and collided with several signs, a utility pole and a tree.
• A Seneca man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8 p.m. Thursday on Route K, 2 miles west of Racine in Newton County, the highway patrol reported.
Cory A. Rantz, 32, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said Rantz's westbound vehicle ran off the road, overturned and hit a tree.
