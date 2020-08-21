A Mount Vernon woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 11 a.m. Friday on Missouri Highway 174, 5 miles east of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Vera L. Buffington, 18, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Buffington's vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
• A Washburn woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 8:45 p.m. Thursday on Route CC, 3 miles north of Exeter in Barry County, the highway patrol reported.
Tuesday L. Rickson, 33, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Cassville with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Rickson's northbound vehicle hit a cow in the road.
• A child from Diamond was injured when he fell out of a moving vehicle around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Parma Lane, 3 miles north of Diamond in Newton County, the highway patrol reported.
The unidentified child, 9, was first taken to Mercy Hospital in Carthage before being transferred by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, the patrol said.
The patrol said the child fell out of a moving vehicle driven by Ian S. Moore, 41, of Diamond, and was hit by a tire.
