Two Carthage residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:25 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 96, about 4 miles southwest of Miller in Lawrence County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
D'Anna J. Bunn, 19, and her passenger, Jasmine R. Pierce, 20, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
The patrol said a westbound vehicle driven by Jerold J. Bryant, 44, of Lebanon, crossed the centerline and struck Bunn's eastbound vehicle head-on.
• A resident of Eagan, Minnesota, was injured in a tractor-trailer wreck at 1:45 p.m. Monday on Route N, about 3 miles southeast of Jasper in Jasper County, the highway patrol reported.
Cody J. Olsen, 33, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
The patrol said Olsen's eastbound tractor-trailer ran off the road and hit a mailbox. The driver then overcorrected, and the truck ran off the other side of the road before hitting an embankment and overturning onto a fence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.