A Noel resident was injured in a single-vehicle accident shortly before 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Highway 43 in Southwest City in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Ahmed A. Sharif, 34, was flown by medical helicopter ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries.
According to the patrol, the southbound Sharif vehicle ran off the road and overturned several times.
• Two people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on Highway 43, about 5 miles north of Seneca in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Amanda Finch, 38, of Conway, Arkansas, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Casey M. Finch, also of Conway, and Edna Towle, 87, of Joplin, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Emelia J. Latty, 51, also of Joplin, were taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
According to the patrol, the eastbound Finch vehicle pulled into the path of the northbound Latty vehicle.
