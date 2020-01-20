A Monett woman and two children were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:20 p.m. Sunday on Farm Road 1040, about 5 miles south of Monett in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Teresa L. White, 37, and two passengers, a 1-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl, were taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
White was driving south and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a brush pile, the patrol said.
