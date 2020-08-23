Three Joplin teenagers were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 12:31 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 96, 3 miles west of Miller in Lawrence County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
The names of the three, all 16 years old, have not been released.
According to the patrol, a westbound vehicle driven by Justin Sullivan, 20, of Joplin, crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound car that was driven by one of the Joplin teens.
Sullivan was taken to Freeman Health System in Joplin by helicopter with serious injuries. One of the teen passengers in the other vehicle was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield, and the teen driver was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield; both had serious injuries. A third teenager was taken to Mercy Hospital Springfield with minor injuries.
• A Mount Vernon teenager was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Farm Road 1137, 3 miles south of Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the patrol reported.
Ella G. Newman, 17, was southbound when her car left the road, struck a bridge rail, became airborne and came to rest upside down in a creek bed, the patrol reported.
She was taken to Cox Hospital South in Springfield with minor injuries.
