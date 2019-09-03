A two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 claimed the lives of three people and critically injured two others, according to Joplin police.
The names of the people involved have yet to be released pending notification of families.
The accident occurred about 2:55 p.m. within Joplin city limits at the 12.8-mile marker of Interstate 44 near Prigmore Avenue. Both vehicles involved were eastbound, according to police.
The major crash team of the Joplin Police Department responded to the scene. Police were asking motorists in the area to take alternate routes while I-44 was closed.
• A Seneca man and a Springfield man were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 60, about 5 miles west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers, Frank L. Boyer, 90, of Seneca, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with serious injuries. The other driver, James A. Foster, 55, of Springfield, was taken to Freeman Neosho Hospital with minor injuries.
Boyer, who was driving a northbound car, failed to yield the right of way and collided with Foster's westbound pickup truck, the patrol said.
• Two children from Ozark were injured in a three-vehicle wreck at 7:45 p.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 37, about 4 miles north of Washburn in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Amelia Clark, 1, and Charoltte Clark, 3, were taken to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield by private vehicle, the patrol said.
They were passengers in a northbound pickup truck driven by Jeremy W. Clark, 38, of Ozark, that was stopped in traffic behind a vehicle driven by Kayla D. Ferguson, 30, of Joplin, as Ferguson was making a left turn when a pickup truck driven by Michael L. Russell, 18, of Aurora, ran into Clark's truck from behind, pushing it into the rear of Ferguson's vehicle, the patrol said.
• A Carthage woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:55 p.m. Monday on Interstate 44 at Mount Vernon in Lawrence County, the state patrol said.
Juana B. Quezada Abarca, 67, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was a passenger in a westbound car driven by Sarai Garcia Quezada, 32, of Carthage, that ran into the rear of a pickup truck driven by Andrew E. Hooey, 28, of Lawton, Oklahoma, as Hooey was stopped in traffic, the patrol said.
