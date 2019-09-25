A Carthage resident was injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on Dogwood Road, about 2 miles south of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Teresa L. McGuirk, 30, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries.
The patrol said a southbound car driven by Sarah K. Moore, 20, of Carthage, failed to yield, and the eastbound McGuirk car hit the Moore vehicle.
• Two Monett residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident about 8 p.m. Monday on Route HH, 4 miles south of Purdy in Barry County, according to the patrol.
Driver Tate G. Henderson, 20, and passenger Anastasia G. Ohler, 17, were taken to Cox Monett Hospital with minor injuries.
The patrol said the westbound vehicle hit a cow in the roadway.
