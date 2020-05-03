A Carthage man was seriously injured in a one-car accident at 11:49 a.m. Saturday on Cimarron Road 3 miles east of Fidelity in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
Armando Flores, 25, was eastbound when his vehicle ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
He was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin in serious condition, according to the patrol, and a passenger, Colton E. Spar, 24, also of Carthage, was taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
• A Sarcoxie woman was injured in a one-car crash at 2:54 p.m. Saturday on Route O 1.5 miles south of Halltown in Lawrence County, the patrol reported.
Amber N. DeGuise, 30, was westbound when she lost control of her car, ran off the road and struck a stop sign, according to the patrol.
She was taken to Cox Hospital in Springfield with moderate injuries.
