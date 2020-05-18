Three teens were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Route TT, 5 miles west of Crane in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Christopher A. Thornburg, 18, of Joplin, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was flown by medical helicopter to Mercy Hospital Springfield with serious injuries. The driver, Eliza C. Hohgrefe, 18, of Aurora, was taken to the same hospital with moderate injuries. A 16-year-old passenger from Branson, whose name was not released due to his age, was taken to Cox Hospital in Branson with minor injuries.
Their westbound car ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.