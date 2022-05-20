Three defendants charged with being felons in possession of firearms waived preliminary hearings Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Dustin J. Muncy, 30, of Independence, waived a hearing and was ordered to stand trial on felony counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and vehicle tampering and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked license.
The charges stem from an arrest Feb. 8 by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy who stopped him on Interstate 49 for a traffic violation. The truck Muncy was driving turned out to have been reported stolen in Grandview, and he purportedly had a firearm under the driver's seat. A probable-cause affidavit states that he has a prior felony conviction for burglary.
Stephanie L. Willis, 44, of Joplin, waived a hearing and was ordered to stand trial on counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and delivery of a controlled substance stemming from a traffic stop Feb. 10 by a Jasper County deputy within Joplin city limits.
Willis was arrested on active warrants, and the deputy purportedly found a Ruger pistol, ammunition and 39 pounds of marijuana in a search of her vehicle.
Crystal M. Peters, 37, of Weir, Kansas, waived a hearing and was ordered to stand trial on a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm pertaining to an attempt Jan. 4 to sell a revolver at a pawn shop in Joplin using false identification. A probable-cause affidavit states that she was on probation at the time in Kansas for a prior felony conviction for possession of amphetamines.
