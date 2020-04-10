Joplin police are investigating a burglary early Thursday morning at the construction site of a new convenience store on the east side of the city.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said someone broke some padlocks off the doors of some storage units at 6601 E. 32nd St. and stole tools. The burglary is believed to have taken place about 2:30 a.m. Thursday on property where a new convenience store is being built.
No arrests had been made in the case by Friday afternoon, according to Jimenez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.