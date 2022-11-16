Joplin police have released the name of a tow truck driver who was killed in a rollover crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 44 east of Range Line Road.
Bradley E. Skaggs, 18, of Lanagan, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:20 a.m. accident by the Newton County coroner. Police said Skaggs was thrown from the tow truck he was driving when the vehicle left the road and rolled onto its top in a ditch.
The accident remains under investigation by the Joplin Police Department's major crash team.
