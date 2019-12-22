A Webb City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 8:30 a.m. Sunday on Missouri Highway 171, 2 miles north of Carl Junction in Jasper County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
James W. Sprinkle, 67, a passenger in a vehicle driven by Karen D. Sprinkle, 65, Webb City, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. The driver was not injured.
The other driver, a 16-year-old from Alba who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was not injured.
The patrol said the northbound Sprinkle vehicle was stopped in a traffic because of another traffic accident and was struck from behind by the other vehicle.
• Six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 10:42 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 160, 7 miles south of Highlandville in Christian County, the patrol said.
One of the drivers, Jorge Hernandez Ortega, 35, of Neosho, suffered minor injuries. Five passengers in the vehicle — Felicia A. Adolphson, 42, Kayla Hernandez, 33, and three juveniles, all of Neosho — suffered minor injuries. They were transported to Cox Hospital South in Springfield.
The other driver, Clarissa L. Mace, 18, of Reeds Spring, was not injured.
The patrol said the northbound Mace vehicle was overtaking a line of traffic and struck the northbound Ortega car as it was attempting to make a left turn.
• A Seligman man was injured in a moped accident at 9:50 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 90, 4 miles west of Washburn in Barry County, the patrol said.
Garren L. Hixson, 32, suffered moderate injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Springfield.
The patrol said Hixson's eastbound moped ran off the road and struck a sign.
• A Tulsa, Oklahoma, man was injured in a two-car collision at 6:12 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 43 at Douglas Fir Road in Newton County south of Joplin, the patrol said.
One of the drivers, Clifton L. Roberts, 60, suffered minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin.
The other driver, Brooke E. Hutching, 25, of Seneca, was not injured.
The patrol said the northbound Hutching car pulled into the path of the northbound Roberts car.
