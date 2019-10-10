Joplin police reported seizing 35 grams of methamphetamine in a traffic stop conducted Wednesday night on Missouri Highway 43 on the city's southwest side.
Capt. Nick Jimenez said in a news release Thursday that an officer stopped a pickup truck for traffic violations at 10:19 p.m. in the 4000 block of Highway 43 South.
The driver, Nicholas A. King, 35, of Joplin, was taken into custody when the officer learned he had warrants out for his arrest on a burglary charge in California and for an alleged traffic violation in Missouri. Drug paraphernalia purportedly was observed in King's vehicle and a drug-sniffing dog was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle.
A search turned up the methamphetamine and King was taken to jail on suspicion of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as the outstanding warrants, according to the news release.
