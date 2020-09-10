A police officer on patrol early Wednesday morning in Joplin's hotel district on South Range Line Road stopped a vehicle that sped from a motel lot and ended up arresting the driver on stolen vehicle and weapon charges.
Capt. Will Davis said the officer was checking out a pickup truck parked behind the Econo Lodge at 3510 S. Range Line Road when the driver suddenly took off. The officer pulled the driver over a couple of blocks away and arrested him when the license plates came back as having been reported stolen in Carthage.
Davis said further investigation determined that the Chevrolet Silverado had been reported stolen in Jay, Oklahoma, that there was a handgun in the truck and that the driver was on probation.
Travis M. Hurlbert, 29, of Joplin, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm.
