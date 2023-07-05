A 28-year-old woman was charged with trafficking in drugs after some fentanyl was discovered in her possession during a traffic stop Tuesday night in Joplin.
Kayla E. Hopper was charged with second-degree trafficking in drugs after police stopped a vehicle she was driving for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of West Seventh Street.
Capt. William Davis said a search turned up 0.4 of a gram of fentanyl in Hopper's possession after a drug-sniffing dog alerted on the vehicle.
