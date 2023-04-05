An arrest of a Joplin man on an outstanding warrant early Monday morning led to the discovery of fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine in his possession and the filing of drug trafficking charges.
Capt. William Davis said an officer on patrol spotted Donald L. Smith, 39, of Joplin, outside a residence in the 400 block of West Fourth Street and detained him on an outstanding warrant.
Smith purportedly was found with 6 1/2 fentanyl pills, 6.9 grams of meth and 1.5 grams of crack cocaine on his person and was charged with second-degree trafficking in fentanyl, and two counts of felony possession with respect to the meth and crack cocaine, Davis said.
